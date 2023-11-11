Travis Scott adds more dates to Circus Maximus tour

Travis Scott has extended dates for his current Circus Maximus tour.
The rapper announced his first headline tour back in August since the Astroworld tragedy. All new shows announced will take place in January 2024. Notably, the extended dates still do not feature a show in Houston, Scott’s hometown and the location of the Astroworld tragedy.
Scott will tour his new album ‘UTOPIA’, which NME called a “lofty concept” in our three star review: “Whereas ‘Astroworld’ was the perfect theme for Scott’s music – we’re going to a theme park! – in trying to navigate a lofty concept like finding utopia, his ambitions have led him back to someone who was far more formidable at it.”
New locations for the tour include Milwaukee, Orlando, Columbus and Louisville. You can purchase your tickets here.
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus’ US tour dates are:
NOVEMBER
12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
DECEMBER
04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
JANUARY
03 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
06 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
09 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
14 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
The tour kicked off in October this year, where Scott recently visited Dallas and stopped security from kicking out a female fan mid-show. It was also recently reported that ticket resales for the tour had plummeted as scalpers had overestimated the “low demand”.
Scott also recently played a show in Italy at the original Circus Maximus in Rome. However, it was reported that 60 fans were injured at the show at the 60,000-strong crowd after a concertgoer brought pepper spray and used it on the crowd. Scott did not respond to NME for comment.
In response, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, has called for an end to performances at the Circus Maximus in Italy: “The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall.”