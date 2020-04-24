Travis Scott and Kid Cudi release new single ‘The Scotts’

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have teamed up for the first time in almost four years on a new song ‘The Scotts’. Listen to it below.

The single was initially premiered as part of Travis Scott’s ‘Astronomical’ Fortnite in-game event, which runs until tomorrow (April 25). It was then officially announced on social media earlier this morning (April 24).

Check it out here:

A variety of merchandise is being sold in relation to the single and the event, including both a 7″ and 12″ vinyl. Check out all the merch here.

This isn’t the first time the two Scotts – Kid Cudi’s real name being Scott Mescudi – have collaborated. They linked up back in 2016 for Travis Scott’s song ‘Through The Late Night’ taken from his album ‘Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.’ In the same year, Scott hopped on Kid Cudi’s song ‘Baptised In Fire’ taken from Cudi’s album ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin”.

Kid Cudi recently made his return to the scene a few weeks ago with the surprise release of his latest single ‘Leader of the Delinquents’, his first solo work since his aforementioned 2016 album.

Travis Scott recently collaborated with Migos and Young Thug for ‘Give No Fxk’. Last year saw the release of ‘JACKBOYS’, a compilation album featuring various songs by artists signed to Cactus Jack Records, Scott’s own record label.