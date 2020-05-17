Travis Scott and LeBron James team up for ‘Class of 2020’ charity t-shirt

Travis Scott and basketball star LeBron James have collaborated on a new t-shirt, celebrating students set to graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Cactus Jack Class of 2020’ shirt was designed by Scott and is being sold via his website, with all profits split between two charities.

Half the money will go to the LeBron James Foundation, which supports educational programmes in the sportsman’s hometown of Akron, Ohio, and the rest will be donated to the charity Feeding Texas’ coronavirus relief fund.

Posting Scott’s design on Instagram, James said: “Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special. Creative genius, hip hop legend, and game changing fashion designer @travisscott has personally designed the Class of 2020 Grad shirt for all of you!

“This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment […] All net proceeds go to charity. I love you guys.”

Meanwhile, Scott’s virtual ‘Astronomical’ show broke Fortnite’s streaming records when it took place last month to 12.3 million people.

The online game hosted the rapper’s latest “musical journey” for three days, during which he premiered his brand new collaboration with Kid Cudi, ‘The Scotts’.

The previous record was held by EDM artist Marshmello, whose February 2019 set in Fortnite attracted 10.7 million players.