Travis Scott announces first tour since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has announced a run of North American shows for later this year.

The ‘Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus’ tour kicks off in Chicago on September 25 and includes shows in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, and DC before finishing in Miami on November 27.

Notably, this is Scott’s first tour since the Astroworld tragedy, in which 10 people died and hundreds more were injured following a crowd crush at the festival in November 2021.

Last month, it was revealed that a grand jury in Texas had decided that Scott would not face charges over the incident, and a full report has now been filed.

Tickets will go on sale on August 11 at 10am – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

25 – Chicago, IL, United Center

27 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

29 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

OCTOBER

1 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

4 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

5 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

8 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

11 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

12 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

14 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

17 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

19 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

21 – Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center

23 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

26 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

28 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

30 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

NOVEMBER

4 – Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

7 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

9 – Vancouver, BC, CA, Rogers Arena

12 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

18 – Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX

24 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

27 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

Meanwhile, Scott’s new album ‘Utopia’ has become the second-most streamed album of 2023, less than two weeks after it was released.

The rapper’s first album since 2018 has been streamed globally over 650million times, while Apple Music confirmed it had the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023, and Spotify named it the most streamed record in 2023 on its first day with 128 million streams.

In terms of both sales and streams, ‘Utopia’ has had 2023’s third-biggest first week numbers, just behind behind Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift.

To celebrate the album’s release, Scott played a special show and livestream at Italy’s Circus Maximus, an entertainment stadium and public park in Rome that used to host chariot races.