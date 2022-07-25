Travis Scott appears with Future during surprise Rolling Loud appearance

Travis Scott has made a surprise appearance with Future at this year’s Rolling Loud festival – check out the moment below.

Scott joined future on stage on Saturday (July 23) and it marked his first appearance at a festival since last year’s Astroworld event.

Since the festival tragedy, which left 10 people dead last October, the rapper has performed on only a handful of occasions, including a private pre-Oscars party in March and a private Coachella after party the following month. He also appeared atthe Billboard Music Awards 2022 in May.

The two performed their collaborative track ‘Hold That Heat’ before Scott did a medley of his own tracks including ‘Antidote’, ‘No Bystanders’, and ‘Goosebumps’. At the end of the set, the pair teamed up once more to perform ‘March Madness’.

Check out footage of the moment here:

FUTURE BRINGS OUT TRAVIS SCOTT AT Rolling Loud 🦅🌵pic.twitter.com/5hAgFyQcQo — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) July 24, 2022

Future and Travis Scott performing ‘March Madness’ at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 pic.twitter.com/aE50rct0sv — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) July 24, 2022

Recently, Scott added a second tour date in London, which will mark his first major solo shows since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy.

It comes after the rapper announced plans for a show on August 6 at The O2 last week, which has since sold out.

Scott will now also play the venue on August 7 and tickets are on sale here now.

Scott was also recently announced as one of three headliners at this year’s Day N Vegas, which was set to run between September 2 and 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds but the event was cancelled last week due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues”.

Scott had been booked to headline Day N Vegas last year, but withdrew from the line-up following the Astroworld incident. In November, the rapper will headline Primavera Sound’s inaugural Brazil, Chile and Argentina dates.