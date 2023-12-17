Travis Scott cancels Chicago show hours before he’s due on stage

Travis Scott has cancelled his show in Chicago just hours before he was due to perform on stage – see rescheduled dates below.

The rapper is currently on his Circus Maximus tour, where he was due to stop off at Chicago’s United Centre on December 15. However, the venue unexpectedly announced he was postponing the show on X/Twitter that day, saying.

Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available. pic.twitter.com/tdtBUcMfk5 — United Center (@UnitedCenter) December 15, 2023

The next day, Scott took to social media to explain his plane had been delayed. The rapper was flying back from Saudi Arabia, having performed at Soundstorm Festival.

“I literally spent 24 hrs on a fucking runway. Craziest shit ever” he wrote.

“To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places to go ham and been waiting for it the whole tour.”

Scott has now announced the new shows will take place on January 3, replacing the original Louisville show whose new date has not been announced – get tickets here and check out the list of remaining shows below:

Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus’ US tour dates are:

DECEMBER

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

JANUARY

03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

06 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

14 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Scott recently revealed that his album ‘Utopia’ was meant to be a play. Speaking to GQ, he said: “I was trying to take Broadway — because the thing about Broadway theatres, they’re kind of small — I was trying to bring the idea of Broadway to bigger venues. Like, either, like, plays in stadiums or plays in arenas, but still make it feel like a Broadway bill.”

He also touched on his reaction to the Astroworld tragedy, in which eight people died in a fatal crowd crush at Scott’s festival in 2021: “I was just overly devastated”.

“I always think about it,” he added. “Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. It has its moments where it gets rough and…yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families.”

In other news, Scott was reportedly sued again over the Astroworld tragedy. Ceremony of Roses, a media and events company, is suing Scott for “substantial financial harm” due to his “negligence and willful misconduct in connection with the Festival.”

The exact amount sought as compensation was not revealed – however, the documents claim that Ceremony of Roses invested a minimum of $700,000 (£570,000) in out-of-pocket expenses to set up and operate the amusements.