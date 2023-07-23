Travis Scott confirms ‘Utopia’ release date and accompanying film

Travis Scott has confirmed that his long-awaited new album ‘Utopia’ will be released next week (July 28) along with an accompanying film.

A new movie called Circus Maximus will come to cinemas next Friday alongside the album, which has been teased for multiple years.

Scott made the announcement during his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival last night (July 22).

Before the end of his set, he played a trailer for the album and film on the big screens at the festival, which you can watch below.

On the day that ‘Utopia’ and Circus Maximus are both released, Scott will also play an album launch party for his long-awaited LP, to be held at the historic site of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Shortly after the gig was announced, the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate appeared to announce (via Egypt Today) that it would no longer go ahead due to safety concerns and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

However, the gig is still set to go ahead according to promoter Live Nation.

‘Utopia’ will serve as the follow-up to Travis Scott’s acclaimed 2018 effort ‘Astroworld’. Scott previewed the upcoming album for Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros, in May. Scott was seen preparing before sharing the album with the Astros, telling KRIV’s Sports Director Mark Berman: “It’s on the way now, Mark”. Elsewhere in the clip, Scott was seemingly heard saying that he was in the process of finishing the album’s mastering.