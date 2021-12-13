Travis Scott dropped from Coachella 2022 line-up, according to reports

Reports have emerged claiming Travis Scott has been dropped from the 2022 Coachella line-up, following last month’s Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed in a crowd surge.

On Friday (December 10), Palm Springs news outlet KESQ reported that the city of Indio’s community services manager, Jim Curtis, told the channel Scott will “no longer be performing” at next year’s event.

Variety later reported that Scott had been “effectively removed” from the Coachella lineup. According to Variety, the festival had told Scott’s agent, Cara Lewis, that it planned on removing the rapper from the line-up, and would pay a kill fee for the cancellation.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the city of Indio later said it could not confirm whether Scott had been removed from Coachella’s 2022 lineup. “Any confirmation about the festival lineup would come from Goldenvoice,” the city’s director of communications and marketing Brooke Beare told The Palm Springs Desert Sun.

NME has reached out to Goldenvoice – the music events company that oversees Coachella – Scott’s representatives, and the festival for comment. None has publicly confirmed the reports nor issued a statement at the time of publication.

A Change.org petition was launched last month calling on Goldenvoice to remove Scott as a performer from all of its festivals and has over 60,000 signatures at the time of writing. It’s not clear whether this petition had any bearing on Scott’s purported removal from the Coachella line-up.

Scott is currently facing numerous lawsuits over the crowd surge that took place during the headline set at his Astroworld event in Houston on November 5, killing 10 and leaving hundreds more injured. Nearly 2,800 plaintiffs are seeking restitution for what happened at the festival.

Earlier this month, Scott requested to be dismissed from many of the lawsuits levelled at him, with a representative for the rapper saying he’s “not legally liable” for the tragedy. Other parties facing lawsuits, including Live Nation, its subsidiary ScoreMore and Astroworld’s promoters, have denied the allegations.

Speaking of the incident in his first interview since Astroworld, Scott said: “Fans come to the show to have a good experience and I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out a solution.”

Advertisement

Responding to Scott’s interview, Tony Buzbee, a lawyer for the family of Axel Acosta, who died at Astroworld, said: “You don’t get to punt back responsibility somewhere else. These are lessons we learn as children.”

Scott was to appear on the bill for the 2020 edition of Coachella, but the festival was cancelled due to the public health orders around the coronavirus pandemic. He was scheduled to headline the 2022 event along with Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Swedish House Mafia.