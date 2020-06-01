Travis Scott on the George Floyd protests: “The rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience”

Travis Scott has shared his thoughts on the outrage which has been sparked in the US and around the world following the death of George Floyd, saying that “the rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience”.

The Houston rapper is one of the many notable names in music and entertainment to have expressed anger and sadness over Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis last week (May 25). Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Sharing a statement on Instagram last night (May 31) that addresses the fallout from Floyd’s death, Scott said he was “trying to find something to ease the pain”.

“There are almost no words that I can think of to properly express, or I can use to suppress, this enraged feeling of us continuously losing our brothers and sisters to brutality at the hands of officers, or anyone with misguided intentions for our well-being,” he wrote.

Scott continued by saying that “the rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard [and] to be seen as equal and human”.

“We have to change and reform police policy in our U.S. cities, and there needs to be accountability immediately! Especially when officers abuse power to the point where it callously takes a life,” he added.

Scott concluded by saying his heart went out to Floyd’s family “and everyone who’s suffered loss based on this type of senseless injustice and brutality”.

“Me and the team are gonna do everything possible to make sure these issues are addressed on a long-term basis,” he wrote. “Thank u Bun for picking me up this morning and helping me figure out ways I can really help move this forward.”

Scott’s statement was posted on the same night that Jay-Z shared his thoughts in a post in which he called for justice for Floyd, saying: “I am human, a father and a black man in pain, and I am not the only one.”