Travis Scott honours Pop Smoke with new Dior collection: “U in all the stores 4 ever”

Travis Scott has honoured the memory of the late Pop Smoke with his latest Dior collection.

The Brooklyn native, who was shot dead during a home invasion in February 2020, has been immortalised in a new t-shirt from the fashion house which is adorned with a large photo of his face.

Sharing the new item on Instagram, Travis Scott wrote: “U CAN’T SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE. NOW U IN ALL THE STORES 4 EVER.”

As HipHopDX reports, the piece will form part of the new Summer 2022 collection that Scott was reportedly recruited to work on alongside Dior’s artistic director Kim Jones. It marks the first time a musician will be enlisted to create a collection for Dior.

Scott and Pop Smoke were known to have formed a close bond in the months before the latter died last yea. They memorably joined forces on ‘Gatti’, taken from the JACKBOYS compilation album.

Meanwhile, Scott will return with his Astroworld Festival later this year after it sold out its full 100,000 ticket allocation for 2021 in under an hour last month.

The rapper is bringing his festival back to his home city of Houston, Texas this year after plans for a 2020 edition were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now expanded to become a two-day event for 2021, Astroworld confirmed yesterday (May 5) that all 100,000 tickets for this year’s festival sold out within an hour of going on sale.