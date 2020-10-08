Travis Scott’s meal deal helps boost McDonald’s sales during coronavirus pandemic

Travis Scott‘s recent McDonald’s meal partnership helped boost the fast food chain’s sales in the US following a slump during the coronavirus pandemic.

The limited edition ‘Travis Scott Meal’ deal went on sale last month in participating McDonald’s restaurants in the US. The Houston rapper also launched a McDonald’s-themed merch line to tie in with the partnership.

McDonald’s Corp. announced today (October 8) that comparable sales at their U.S. restaurants rose by 4.6% in the three months ending in September in comparison with the same period last year (via The Wall Street Journal).

As the pandemic took hold of the country during the previous quarter (April-June 2020), McDonald’s sales in the US fell by 8.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

McDonald’s have credited their partnership with Scott, along with a faster and improved drive-thru system to help with social distancing, for helping boost sales during the third quarter of 2020.

“We’ve been pushing ourselves recently to go beyond our traditional comfort zone,” McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said in regards to their partnership with Scott.

Some McDonald’s restaurants in the US reported an overwhelming demand of orders of the ‘Travis Scott Meal’, which went off sale last weekend (October 4).

