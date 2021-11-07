Travis Scott on fatal Astroworld crowd crush: “Anytime I can make out what’s going on, I stop the show”

Travis Scott has given an additional statement following the crowd crush at his Astroworld festival that left at least eight people dead, saying that he could “never imagine anything like this happening”.

A “mass-casualty” incident at the Houston festival on Friday (November 5) left at least eight people dead with hundreds more reportedly injured, according to Texas police.

Scott posted a video message on his Instagram Story, saying that he “wants to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night.”

“We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them during this tough time,” he said on Instagram.

“My fans really mean the world to me,” Scott continued, “I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I can make out what’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need.”

After saying he could “never imagine the severity of the situation”, he explained that he and his team have been working closely with the City of Houston, Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department to “get to the bottom of this”.

“If you have any information, please just contact your local authorities,” Scott encouraged.

“I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening,” he continued, before closing off by sending his fans love and saying that he’ll do everything he can to keep them updated on the situation.

This is the second statement Scott has delivered on the tragedy, having shared a brief written statement on Twitter. In that post, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated” and said his “prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival”.

Scott’s second message comes after fans who were in attendance at Astroworld shared their experiences on social media, with one claiming that “no one would listen” when they called for help. Videos have been shared of punters trying to get the attention of camera crew, only to be apparently ignored.

The tragedy occurred during Scott’s headlining set at the festival, which was held at Houston’s NRG Park and was attended by 50,000 people. In a statement, Houston Fire Department’s Chief Sam Peña said, “At around 9 or 9:15, the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage and that caused panic and people were getting injured. HFD transported 17 people to hospitals. 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.”

Representatives of the Astroworld festival also shared a statement, saying that the event’s second day would not go ahead and that they’re “focused on supporting local officials” however they can.