Travis Scott reportedly attended Astroworld afterparty “unaware” of tragedy

Travis Scott reportedly attended an afterparty after his Astroworld show last week (November 5), unaware that eight people had been killed at the concert.

Hundreds of others were injured by a crowd surge during the rapper’s set at his Houston festival on Friday, while a nine-year-old boy is currently in a medically-induced coma after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Now, it’s being reported that after the show, Scott headed to the Dave & Buster’s venue for an afterparty organised alongside Drake, who came on stage with Scott during the performance.

The report adds that Scott was unaware of the tragedy that had unfolded, and left the party as soon as he found out the news.

A source told TMZ: “Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.”

The family of Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old child in a coma after the show, are seeking $1million in damages as outlined in a lawsuit that alleges Scott and the event’s organisers failed to stop the performance for at least 40 minutes after the surge.

Other victims have also filed lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation, with the total number of lawsuits relating to the incident having continued to grow throughout the past few days. Complex has reported that as of Tuesday (November 9) afternoon, the total number of Astroworld-related lawsuits filed through the Harris County District Clerk has reached 35.

While Scott has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuits, he has previously said he is “devastated” by the incident and that he’s co-operating with authorities and “committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Live Nation previously announced that it is developing a fund to pay the medical fees of those who were injured, while Scott has said he will cover funeral costs for all victims, as well as offer free therapy sessions to those who were at the event.