Travis Scott reportedly sued again over Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has reportedly been sued again over the Astroworld tragedy.

In November 2021, eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival during the rapper’s set due to a fatal crowd crush. Two more victims passed away in the hospital in the following days.

The rapper has since had multiple lawsuits filed against him and concert promoters Live Nation. A grand jury decided Scott would not face criminal charges in June this year, whilst an investigation launched by police in Texas (where the festival was held) has yielded a 1,266-page report. However, multiple lawsuits still remain active. At the time, Scott shared that he was “devastated” by the news.

The newest lawsuit comes from a company called Ceremony of Roses. The global media, branding, design, and events company was hired by the rapper and Live Nation to provide “carnival-style games and amusements on Festival grounds.” According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Ceremony of Roses is suing Scott for “substantial financial harm” due to his “negligence and willful misconduct in connection with the Festival.”

The documents said the agreement gave Ceremony of Roses the responsibility of financing, assembling, operating, and taking down the amusements, with the right to recover its out-of-pocket costs and 50% of all revenues thereafter.

The company also said they had a reasonable expectation that Live Nation and Scott would “ensure safety and professionalism”, and that the concert “would be conducted in a top-notch, safe, and secure environment with professional business practises.”

The Astroworld tragedy is said to have prevented Ceremony of Roses from “couping its out-of-pocket expenses”, losing out on “reasonably certain profits.”

“At the very minimum, Defendants owed COR a duty to exercise ordinary care in maintaining a safe and secure environment for COR’s business activities and Festival attendees. Defendants negligently and willfully breached this duty in numerous respects,” the lawsuit reads.

Due to this and defending themselves against a separate lawsuit from concertgoers who claimed they couldn’t use the amusements, Ceremony of Roses have filed a lawsuit. NME have reached out to Travis Scott’s representatives for comment.

The exact amount sought as compensation was not revealed – however, the documents claim that Ceremony of Roses invested a minimum of $700,000 (£570,000) in out-of-pocket expenses to set up and operate the amusements.

Scott is currently midway through his Circus Maximus US tour, his first headline run of dates since the Astroworld tragedy.