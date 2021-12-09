Travis Scott says he has a “responsibility to figure out what happened” over Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has admitted that he has a “responsibility to figure out what happened” over the Astroworld festival tragedy that left 10 people dead.

Speaking in his first interview since the incident with Charlamagne Tha God, the rapper said he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since the tragic events unfolded.

“I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean,” he said. “It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something.

Advertisement

“And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

When asked if he felt a sense of responsibility, Scott said: “Fans come to the show to have a good experience and I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out a solution. And hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists, for us as artists having an insight into what is going on and the professionals to surround and figure out more intel, whether it’s tech, whether it’s more of a response, whatever the problem is and in the future move forward with concert safety and make sure it never happens again.”

He was also asked how much of a responsibility he thought the promoters including Live Nation, had following the incident.

“They do their job of setting these things up so when I think we dial into what specifically happened here, even they can kind of help and figure out what happened in a sense,” Scott said.

“At the end of the day I think everyone collectively needs to figure out the bottom line solution.”

Advertisement

It comes after Scott recently filed requests to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits levelled against him in the wake of the tragedy.

The rapper has been named in most of the nearly 300 suits filed in Harris County after 10 people died and hundreds more were injured last month when crowds rushed to the stage toward the start of Scott’s headline set.

The rapper has denied all the allegations set against him in 11 different lawsuits and his representative said that he will likely file more dismissal requests. Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, Astroworld’s promoters also denied in filed documents all the allegations against them.

It follows several victims’ families rejecting Scott’s offer to cover their loved ones’ funeral expenses.

Houston Police Department and claimants’ attorneys are continuing to gather information as part of their respective investigations into what went wrong at the festival, which will help them determine who is most culpable.