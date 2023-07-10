Travis Scott announces ‘Utopia’ launch show and livestream from the Pyramids of Giza

Travis Scott has announced a special launch show and livestream for his upcoming album, ‘Utopia’.

The rapper took to social media on Sunday night (July 9) to break the news. Per his post, the livestream and show will take place on July 28 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Tickets to the livestream and album packs (including vinyl) are available for pre-order now here.

Despite the album’s launch event, Travis Scott has yet to announce a release date for ‘Utopia’. However, the album is expected to arrive sometime this July, according to hints from billboards plastered across Los Angeles, per HipHopDX.

‘Utopia’ will serve as the follow-up to Travis Scott’s acclaimed 2018 effort ‘Astroworld’. Scott previewed the upcoming album for Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros, in May. Scott was seen preparing before sharing the album with the Astros, telling KRIV’s Sports Director Mark Berman: “It’s on the way now, Mark”. Elsewhere in the clip, Scott was seemingly heard saying that he was in the process of finishing the album’s mastering.

In recent news, it was announced that Travis Scott will not face charges following the deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Music Festival in 2021. During Scott’s headline performance on November 5 2021, thousands were left injured when the over-capacity crowd surged towards the front of the stage. 10 people were killed by compressive asphyxiation during the show — with victims aged between age nine and 27.

Travis Scott’s 2018 album ‘Astroworld’ scored a five-star review from NME‘s Jordan Bassett, who wrote: “This is the sound of a musician who has worked to forge an entire world, an empire, around himself – we can peer in, but from afar, guessing at his motives and life behind the velvet rope.”