Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ album credits feature Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel and more

Travis Scott has finally released his long-awaited album ‘Utopia’, and its credits feature Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel and more.

‘Utopia’ will serve as the follow-up to Travis Scott’s acclaimed 2018 effort ‘Astroworld’, and was confirmed to be released today (July 28) during a festival set last week after years of speculation.

Alongside the release, a new accompanying movie called Circus Maximus has also come to cinemas today.

Advertisement

Also on the extensive list of credits for ‘Utopia’ are Bon Iver, The Weeknd, Sampha, Drake, James Blake, Young Thug and many more.

Listen to ‘Utopia’ and see the full list of credits below.

1. ‘HYAENA’ – produced by Travis Scott

2. ‘THANK GOD’ (Feat. Swae Lee) – produced by Travis Scott, Kanye West, Allen Ritter, BoogzDaBeast, WondaGurl and FNZ

3. ‘MODERN JAM’ (Feat. Teezo Touchdown) – produced by Travis Scott and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo

4. ‘MY EYES’ (Feat. Bon Iver & Sampha) – produced by Travis Scott, Justin Vernon, Wheezy, WondaGurl, Vegyn and Buddy Ross

5. ‘GOD’S COUNTRY’ – produced by 30 Roc and Dez Wright

6. ‘SIRENS’ (Feat. Swae Lee) – produced by Justice & KrishnaMusic

7. MELTDOWN (Feat. Drake) – produced by Coleman, BNYX, Boi-1da, Vinylz and Tay Keith

8. ‘FE!N’ (Feat. Playboi Carti & Sheck Wes) – produced by Travis Scott

9. ‘DELRESTO’ (ECHOES) (Feat. Beyoncé) – produced by Hit-Boy and umru

10. ‘I KNOW?’ – produced by Coleman and OZ

11. ‘TOPIA TWINS’ (Feat. 21 Savage & Rob49) – produced by Travis Scott, Wheezy and Cadenza

12. ‘CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ (Feat. The Weeknd) – produced by Travis Scott and Noah Goldstein

13. ‘PARASAIL’ – produced by Travis Scott, Jahaan Sweet, Buddy Ross and Vegyn

14. ‘SKITZO’ (Feat. Young Thug) – produced by Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Nik Dean and Coleman

15. ‘LOST FOREVER’ (Feat. Westside Gunn & James Blake) – produced by Travis Scott, Dom Maker, James Blake and The Alchemist

16. ‘LOOOVE’ – produced by Travis Scott

17. ‘K-POP’ (Feat. The Weeknd & Bad Bunny) – produced by BNYX®, Boi-1da, Illangelo, Jahaan Sweet and DVLP

18. ‘TELEKENESIS’ (Feat. Future & SZA) – produced by Travis Scott and BoogzDaBeast

19. ‘TIL FURTHER NOTICE’ (Feat. 21 Savage and James Blake) – produced by Metro Boomin

Alongside the news of the new album, it has also been revealed that Travis Scott‘s ‘Utopia’ launch concert and livestream from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt have officially been cancelled.

Refunds for the concert and live-stream, which was set to take place on July 28, are now being issued to all ticket holders via their point of purchase, per Live Nation.

Advertisement

The cancellation comes the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate appeared to announce earlier this month that the show would no longer go ahead due to safety concerns and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

Last week, Live Nation issued a statement refuting the claims, saying: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”

The cancellation was then confirmed by Live Nation Middle East on social media, and is due to “complex production issues”.