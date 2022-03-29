TREASURE are working on a music video for their viral TikTok hit ‘DARARI’

TREASURE say they are preparing a music video for their viral TikTok song ‘DARARI’, a cut from their ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ mini-album.

Yesterday (March 28), YG Entertainment shared that TREASURE will be releasing a music video for B-side track ‘DARARI’, which has gone viral on TikTok since its release in February. The agency did not announce a release date for the music video, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.

TREASURE are also set to return to South Korean music shows to promote ‘DARARI’ next month, following their upcoming debut concert ‘TRACE’. The two-day concert will take place on April 9 and 10 at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall in Seoul, and will also be streamed online.

‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ originally dropped in mid-February and was led by the title track ‘JIKJIN’ and its dynamic accompanying visual. According to YG, per Soompi, the project has since sold over 800,000 copies, becoming the boyband’s best-selling release to date.

TREASURE were initially formed through the reality survival program YG Treasure Box in 2018. The group comprises a total of 12 members, namely Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Haruto, Doyoung, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. The group made their debut in August 2020 with the single ‘Boy’.

In other YG Entertainment news, K-pop veterans Big Bang are set to make a comeback in April, marking the group’s first new release in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’.