Tremorverse Records and Boxhill Institute are looking for music students for new compilation album

Melbourne indie record label Tremorverse Records and Box Hill Institute have teamed up to announce a new compilation album, titled ‘Songs From Home’.

The album will be comprised entirely of music students’ contributions from around the globe while under quarantine. Students can submit collaborations, traditional or experimental tracks, and are not limited to any specific genre or style of music.

Submissions must include a completely mixed song, credits, contact details and a short video explaining the song’s significance to its creator.

As of writing, submissions are open now until midnight, Friday 22 May AEST. The album is slated for release in June 2020 via AWAL, and can also be purchased through Bandcamp. All proceeds will go directly to the students featured on the compilation.

Label manager Merida Sussex said the album would give music students “a purpose or a goal where some may have been lost” during the quarantine imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Creating and experiencing music is a very human and interactive experience and that has altered,” Sussex said.

“We thought this compilation might be a way to collate and document the creative response to this pandemic from music students. It is open to all music students across the world and encourages new ways of working and creating together.”

For more information on ‘Songs From Home’, visit Tremorverse’s website.