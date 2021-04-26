Trent Reznor says Nine Inch Nails will return to work “as soon as probably tomorrow”

Trent Reznor has confirmed that Nine Inch Nails will be returning to action imminently, hinting that the band would resume work “as soon as probably tomorrow”.

Reznor was speaking yesterday (April 25) after winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the movie Soul, which he shared with his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross and musician Jon Batiste.

Speaking to journalists following the trio’s Oscar win, Reznor was asked about the future of Nine Inch Nails.

Advertisement “10 years ago when we did The Social Network, which is the first film that we worked on, it was such a great experience,” he said (via BBC News). “We just came out of it inspired and re‑energised, and it was working on a medium we hadn’t done before and learned so much, that we felt like: ‘Hey, let’s do a Nine Inch Nails record; let’s go on tour’.

“And what we’ve tried to do since then is break it up where we do some rock music, we come back and do some film work. We’ve just done three pretty big films in Watchmen, Mank and Soul in a row. We should be on tour but Covid has prevented that.”

Reznor added: “We are planning on working on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as probably tomorrow.”

Nine Inch Nails’ last release were the two ‘Ghosts’ albums which both came out in March 2020.

Reznor, Ross and Batiste also won a Golden Globe for Best Original Score back in February for their work on Soul.