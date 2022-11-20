Trent Reznor to quit Twitter because it’s become “such a toxic environment”

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor has confirmed he’s about to “depart” Twitter following the “embarrassment” of Elon Musk taking over the social networking site.

Last month, Musk completed his takeover of Twitter Inc and became the platform’s new owner. He immediately fired numerous top executives at the company and has spent the weeks since wrestling with a paid verification system, banning people for impersonating him and seeing a spike in hate speech on the platform.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk allegedly told the remaining Twitter staff that they must “work long hours at high intensity” or leave the company, with rumours of the site’s collapse following soon after.

Now Trent Reznor has said he’s “ready to depart” the platform. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning composer called Musk’s takeover an “embarrassment”.

“We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything,” he continued. “Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

Earlier this month, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas voiced his disgust at Musk’s handling of Twitter. In a now-deleted post on Instagram he wrote: “PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (Elon Musk), maybe Twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical CEO asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff. What a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit.”

Reznor won’t be the only star to quit Twitter. Stephen Fry announced his departure from the social networking site using Scrabble letters, joining the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard in leaving Twitter.

Meanwhile musical theatre and comedy group SpitLip have shared a new song titled ‘Fuck The Sun’, which provides a pop-punk takedown of Elon Musk.

“Whilst Musk fiddles as Twitter burns, thought we’d share something we made about him a while back…He’s one coooooool dude,” reads the description of the track.