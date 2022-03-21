Trevor Noah says “counsel Kanye, not cancel Kanye” after Grammy performance is pulled

Trevor Noah has responded to the news that Kanye West has reportedly had a performance at the 2022 Grammys cancelled over “concerning online behaviour”.

The gig, which wasn’t announced as part of the initial wave of performers for the ceremony, was apparently pulled last week in response to an Instagram post where West repeatedly directed a racial slur at Trevor Noah, who is set to host the 2022 event.

The insults came after Noah said the ongoing harassment West is directing at former wife Kim Kardashian was “terrifying to watch” on an episode of The Daily Show. “What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

“It shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” he added.

Taking to Twitter to clarify what he said on his show, Noah wrote: “I said counsel Kanye, not cancel Kanye.”

I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022

According to The Independent, Noah responded to Kanye’s initial outburst in a now deleted Instagram comment. “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Last week (March 13) Pete Davidson responded to Kanye West, saying that he’s “done being quiet” and sending a selfie while “in bed with your wife” Kim Kardashian.

Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife Kardashian, has been the subject of public attacks from Kanye in recent weeks and months, including songs and music videos in which the rapper threatened violence against the Saturday Night Live comedian.

West has also told a court that claims he harassed his estranged wife on social media are “double hearsay”.