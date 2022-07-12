Trey Songz $20million rape lawsuit dropped in court

A woman who accused Trey Songz of assault has asked for her lawsuit against the rapper to be dropped.

In court documents seen by Rolling Stone, the woman reportedly asked a judge in late June for the case to dismissed without prejudice.

Back in February, the woman claimed the musician raped her at a party in March 2016 and since the alleged attack, she’d suffered from “fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages.”

On July 6, the judge overseeing the case granted the request and dismissed the $20million (£17million) lawsuit.

No further details were given regarding the dropping of the case. NME has reached out to Songz – real name Tremaine Neverson – for comment.

Back in April, Songz was hit with a $5million (£3.87million) settlement demand after another woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Songz is seen approaching a woman and then pulling down her bikini top, exposing her breast.

The woman, Megan Johnson, is demanding the settlement payment to keep the matter out of court. According to the demand letter, Johnson was having a friend take a picture of her when Songz approached her from the side, pulling down her top.

“Ms. Johnson immediately pulled her top back on preparing herself for another assault,” the letter states. “With intended premeditation, [Neverson] further terrorised and humiliated Ms. Johnson with [the] degrading chant, ‘Titties in the Open’.”

Johnson’s legal team claimed that since the incident, which took place in 2013, she has “engaged in self-harm, [and] suffered severe emotional distress”.

Songz has faced several accusations of sexual assault throughout his career. In 2018, he was charged over a domestic violence case – during which he claimed via Twitter that he was being “falsely accused for someone’s personal gain”.

Songz also publicly responded to two separate allegations via Twitter in mid-2020, and faced a further accusations in early 2022 – a historical claim from basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.