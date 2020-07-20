Trey Songz has accused Kanye West of standing “in the way of progress” after the rapper kickstarted his presidential campaign with a rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

West’s first major stop on the campaign trail was marred by controversy after he suggested that American abolitionist Harriet Tubman didn’t actually free slaves.

He also doubled down on his his anti-abortion statements and detailed how he and wife Kim Kardashian West spoke about not having their first child, North.

Sharing a video of Kanye’s rally on Instagram, Songz wrote: “They been sayin man Trey need to call these n****s before he just put em online blastin.”

“Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him.”

West is yet to respond to Trey Songz comments, but his remarks at the rally prompted immediate walk-outs – with one woman heard to say “we leaving right now” after he commented on Tubman.

The rapper also told the rally that he isn’t anti-abortion, but that he wants to give “maximum support” to pregnant women and their partners.

“No more Plan B, Plan A…anyone who is pregnant, you have an option of $50,000 of support to take care of your child,” he said.

He then upped the option to $1million, saying “Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars, or something like that.”