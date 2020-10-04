Trey Songz announces he’s releasing new album ‘Back Home’ later this week

Trey Songz has announced that he’ll be releasing his eighth studio album, ‘Back Home’, later this week.

Due out on Friday (October 9), the R&B star, who recently teamed up with Summer Walker for the album’s title track, took to Twitter to share the news.

“Back Home. My 8th studio album. Executive Produced by big bro @troytaylorttu and myself,” Trey tweeted, before unveiling a new song called ‘Two Ways’.

Advertisement

Detailing the breaking point of a relationship, ‘Two Ways’ is a heartfelt heartbreak anthem that Trey has said is a “personal favourite” of his.

Listen to ‘Two Ways’ below:

Speaking about his new album, Trey said he wanted to make “the kind of R&B that inspired me to sing. The songs that make you love, the ones that make cry and the ones that make you smile, laugh and dance.”

“Music is the soundtrack that plays while we live our lives, and I wanna be there for my fans while they are living through this truly special time that we’ll never forget,” he said. “I say I’m ‘Back Home’ because the music feels that way. I hope you feel the same.”

‘Back Home’ is released on Friday, October 9 and can be pre-ordered here.

Advertisement

The album announcement and new song follows the release of Trey’s powerful protest song, ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times’.

A portion of the proceeds from the track, which hears Trey shed light on the injustices faced in the black community at the hands of police brutality and institutionalised racism, were donated to both Black Lives Matter and the Community Justice Exchange’s National Bail Fund Network.

Meanwhile, Trey Songz accused Kanye West of standing “in the way of progress” after the rapper kickstarted his presidential campaign with a rally in South Carolina back in July.