Trial begins over stolen handwritten lyrics to The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’

The trial involving the handwritten lyrics to The Eagles‘ classic song ‘Hotel California’ has begun in New York, with the opening statements set to be heard today (Wednesday, February 21).

Back in 2022, Glenn Horowitz, Edward Kosinski and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame curator Craig Inciardi were accused of attempting to sell handwritten notes and lyrics from the 1977 single, as well as its follow-up ‘Life In The Fast Lane’.

Officials at the time estimated that the documents – written by Eagles co-founder Don Henley – were worth over $1million (£792,000) in total. The pieces were stolen in the 1970s, and Henley has been trying to recover them for years.

It is claimed that they were pawned off to Horowitz – a rare book dealer – in 2005. Horowitz, Inciardi and memorabilia seller Kosinski then allegedly began selling to various auction houses, as well as trying to coerce Henley into buying them back.

The three men have each pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and various other charges, per Associated Press. Their lawyers have claimed that the case “alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals”.