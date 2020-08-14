Trials drops new track ‘5 The Hard Way’ featuring Maundz, Shadow, Skrub and Purpose

Rapper and producer Trials has dropped new track ‘5 The Hard Way’, gathering a collective of artists from around Australia for the release.

Produced by German hip-hop producers Snowgoons (MOP, Onyx, RA The Rugged Man), the track kicks off with Trials, followed by Melbourne’s Maundz, newcomer Shadow (WA), Brisbane based Skrub and closed out by Purpose (SA).

Released by Australian hip-hop label Golden Era Records, the track is the last of six Golden Era releases over the last six weeks.

“This one [‘5 The Hard Way’] is in the vein of our annual cyphers we used to do, no chorus, scratches and just rap from some of the best in the country new and old,” a representative from the label told NME.

‘5 The Hard way’ arrives alongside a lyric video featuring original art by Trials – real name Daniel Rankine – with cuts and production created by Bace Kadet and PigeonHoleTv respectively.

Last month Trials – known for his work with A.B. Original and Funkoars – revealed he’s currently writing and recording material for his forthcoming debut EP, due for release later this year, and had signed to Island Records.

“I’ve been crazy fortunate to work on a wide range of music and productions in my life and I’m beyond amped to finally put everything I’ve learnt along the way into my own records,” Trials said at the time.

Outside of his work with A.B. Original and Funkoars, Trials’ accolades include writing and production credits with the likes of Drapht, Archie Roach, Hilltop Hoods, Thelma Plum, DZ Deathrays and more.