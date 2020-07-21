Trials working on debut EP after signing to Island Records

Rapper and producer Trials has revealed he’s currently writing and recording material for his forthcoming debut EP, due for release later this year.

Known for his work in hip-hop group Funkoars along with A.B. Original, his project with rapper Briggs, the musician has signed to Island Records for the release. It’s set to feature guest appearances from a variety of domestic and international artists.

“I’ve been crazy fortunate to work on a wide range of music and productions in my life and I’m beyond amped to finally put everything I’ve learnt along the way into my own records,” commented Trials – real name Daniel Rankine.

A.B. Original released their debut album ‘Reclaim Australia’ back in 2016, anchored by singles like ‘January 26’ and ‘2 Black 2 Strong’.

The record won the Australian Music Prize in 2017, also earning its creators two ARIA Awards, Song of the Year at the 2017 NIMA Awards, and numerous other accolades. The following year, the duo won Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 APRA Awards.

Apart from his work in Funkoars and A.B. Original, Trials’ body of work includes collaborations, co-writes and production with a wide range of artists including Drapht, Gurrumul, Archie Roach, Hilltop Hoods, Paul Kelly, Thelma Plum and DZ Deathrays, among others.

He’s also composed and produced music for TV and film, including programs like The Warriors and Cleverman, plus forthcoming feature documentary Looky Looky – Here Comes Cooky.

Earlier this month, Trials’ Funkoars bandmate Sesta released his debut solo single ‘Coughin’ In My Face’. As its title suggests, the self-produced track riffs on the coronavirus pandemic.