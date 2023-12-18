NewsMusic News

Tributes paid after death of “the best of the best”, Amp Fiddler

The Detroit soul legend died this weekend, aged 65

By Hollie Geraghty
Amp Fiddler
Amp Fiddler performs at the Highline Ballroom on March 21, 2008 in New York City (CREDIT: Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Tributes have been paid to US musician and producer Amp Fiddler, who has died aged 65.

The news was shared by Faith Fanzine on X/Twitter today (December 18), with various other news sources reporting that the artist passed away overnight.

“Faith are saddened to hear that Amp Fiddler has passed away. The king of the new era of Detroit Soul. RIP,” the zine wrote.

“Our thoughts are with his family friends and all the musicians and producers who knew him.”

The musician was known for his pioneering work in the funk, soul and dance genres, along with working alongside artists including Moodymann, Jamiroquai, Prince and Corinne Bailey Rae.

While a cause of death has not yet been shared, the artist had launched a crowdfunding campaign to assist with the cost of his health treatment this time last year.

“After many months in the hospital, and now at home recuperating from surgery in August, Amp needs our resources to support his continued healing as he journeys back to the stage,” the campaign’s description read.

“Many have asked what is needed, or how they can assist. Your loving generosity is appreciated at this time,” it continued. “Your donations will go directly to Amp, to cover accumulated medical expenses & consistent wellness needs.”

The Blessed Madonna is among artists to pay tribute to Fiddler, who described him as “best of the best”.

The DJ wrote: “Absolutely shattering loss. Peace to Detroit especially. Amp Fiddler was the best of the best. The glue in so much important music and the center of a lot really special musical lives. Nothing but respect for his time here with us.”

Defected Records also paid tribute on X/Twitter, writing: “His impact on music is impossible to summarise in a post, but we wanted to say that we are honoured & privileged to get to know Amp through his work with Dames Brown. He was a positive force to everyone around him.”

The artist was also known for his work with Enchantment, alongside George Clinton’s Parliament and Funkadelic groups between 1985 and 1996.

 

His first solo album ‘Waltz of a Ghetto Fly’ came out in 2004, while his most recent LP was ‘Amp Dog Knights’, which was released in 2017.

You can find some more tributes shared in Fiddler’s memory below.

