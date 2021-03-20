Tributes paid to Dan Sartain, who has died aged 40

Fans are paying tribute to cult rocker Dan Sartain, who has died aged 40.

His death was confirmed via a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the Alabama musician’s funeral by his family. The exact date and cause of his death have not yet been revealed.

“Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early,” a statement on the page said. “As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are.

“We aren’t trying to do much but have a small service for family and friends, and with Dans wide range of friends, this should be achievable.”

It concluded: “From all of his family, we thank you.”

Born on August 13, 1981, Sartain began his career performing with hardcore band Plate Six in the 1990s. The singer-songwriter and guitarist released his first two self-produced albums through independent record labels in 2001 (‘Crimson Guard’) and 2002 (‘Romance In Stereo’).

He followed it up with eight more albums over the next 14 years, with the last being 2016’s ‘Century Plaza’ – his third released on One Little Indian.

Over the years he toured with the likes of The White Stripes and The Hives, and released the single ‘Bohemian Grove’ through Jack White‘s Third Man Records in 2009.

“Saddened to hear the news about my old pal and label mate @DanSartain passing,” Jeff Klein tweeted, paying tribute to his friend. “If you’re in the position: Help fund the burial of Dan Sartain.”

Saddened to hear the news about my old pal and label mate @DanSartain passing. If you’re in the position: Help fund the burial of Dan Sartain https://t.co/1yRd1gCkCx — Jeff Klein (@myjerusalem) March 20, 2021

Other tributes have begun pour in from fans. “I just heard of the passing of Dan Sartain. This hits mighty hard,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I played on a show with him once and afterward re-evaluated my approach to performing. He inspired me and he will be missed.”

Another wrote: “Very sad to hear of Dan Sartain’s passing. Arguably the most creative musical mind in Alabama.”

I just heard of the passing of Dan Sartain. This hits mighty hard. I played on a show with him once and afterward re-evaluated my approach to performing. He inspired me and he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/5vDQzFeZvz — Jonathan Mayhall (@SpookHouseSaint) March 20, 2021

Very sad to hear of Dan Sartain’s passing. Arguably the most creative musical mind in Alabama. — MRS (@yellingstopAL) March 20, 2021

