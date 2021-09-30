Tributes paid to Delays’ Greg Gilbert, who has died following cancer battle

Greg Gilbert, singer and guitarist for Southampton band Delays, has died.

His death was confirmed by bandmate and brother Aaron Gilbert, who took to Twitter this evening (September 30) to share the tragic news.

“I have no idea how to do this right now, but this afternoon at 2:22; we walked my brother back home to somewhere out there in the ether,” Aaron wrote.

“Greg died surrounded in the endless love that us and all of you have given him on this journey, and we Weill never be able to fully express how much it meant to him (and all of us) to have you by our side lifting us up like a winged army.

He added: “Your messages, your encouragement and your compassion have been our oxygen for the last 5 years.” See Aaron’s full statement below.

The singer and guitarist was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016, with the cancer also found to have spread to his lungs at that time.

Sharing an update on his health via Twitter last month, Gilbert said he had been taken off treatment and was being treated for pain relief at Countess Mountbatten Hospice.

“The pains are mostly under control and the nurses here are nothing less than angels,” he wrote. “But I’m now in an uncertain future where I don’t know how long I have and what the days will look like.”

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Greg, sharing messages, memories and their condolences.

“One of the most profound artists whose work I’ve known has died. I implore you to seek out Greg Gilbert’s art, read his poetry, and listen to his brilliant music as a member of Delays,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Awful news about Greg Gilbert. The myriad burst of melody and sunshine his music gave is indicative of his gift. Love and respect to @AaronDelays and @Delays_ sincere appreciation for every burst of music. Your tunes find multiple places in some of my best memories.”

One Twitter user recalled meeting their now husband at a Delays gig, writing: “Absolutely gutted about Greg Gilbert. Delays were such a big part of my life for several years and I’ll always remember my now-husband tapping me on the shoulder to say hello in person for the first time after one of their gigs at Leeds Cockpit in 2006. RIP Greg.”

Absolutely gutted about Greg Gilbert. Delays were such a big part of my life for several years and I’ll always remember my now-husband tapping me on the shoulder to say hello in person for the first time after one of their gigs at Leeds Cockpit in 2006. RIP Greg ❤️ — Laura (@cheesy_badgers) September 30, 2021

Sad to hear the passing of The Delays singer Greg Gilbert. I was lucky to see the band twice in concert. RIP Greg Gilbert. Your wonderful songs will shine forever brother. pic.twitter.com/ETh5s3uO55 — Imran Sheikh (@indieimmy) September 30, 2021

Terrible news about Greg Gilbert – he fought such a brave and profoundly moving fight against cancer. I'll forever cherish the memories of those early @Delays_ gigs with classic singles Long Time Coming and Nearer Than Heaven. Love to @AaronDelays, his family and friends. RIP. 💙 pic.twitter.com/px6G7PH1Ax — Peter Guy (@Getintothis) September 30, 2021

Very very saddening to read of the loss of Greg Gilbert from the Delays. Cancer genuinely is the worst worst worst thing. Long Time Coming is a wonderful single. I have the fondest memories of watching them play it at Summer Sundae as the sun came out :https://t.co/e5njO0q1Qe — The Popty-Ping Recording Company (@popty_ping_) September 30, 2021

Very sad to hear the terrible news about the passing of Greg Gilbert of Delays. I will be thinking about the whole family x. — Martin Clark (@mpclark10) September 30, 2021

So very sad to hear of the sad passing of Greg Gilbert from @Delays_ . Faded Seaside Glamour will always go down as one of my favourite albums that holds such fond memories. Taken far too young. RIP Greg xhttps://t.co/PSoQIJ9opq — Tees Electric 👕🎶 (@electric_tees) September 30, 2021

Very sad to read that Greg Gilbert has passed away after a long illness. Delays were one of the most underrated indie bands of the 2000s and produced some gorgeous tracks, like this one. RIP Greg. https://t.co/NvB0aTb3OJ — Alternative Chris (@AltChris90) September 30, 2021

Rest in peace Greg Gilbert. Such a talented and quite remarkable soul x https://t.co/C8ucKeNa94 — Dave Pen (@iamDavePen) September 30, 2021

Delays were one of my favourite bands. Such sad news about Greg Gilbert. RIP you beautiful soul 🙏 — graeme thelwell (@fedgebaby) September 30, 2021

There has been so much death today. I am so sorry to all friends who are hurting so badly. Greg Gilbert was frontman of the wonderful Delays… published poet…. artist… I feel Aaron’s words below applies to more than one wonderful life @JasonGolaup @dawnsgeddes 🖤 https://t.co/SVCQpm6Fgp — Stephen Watt (@StephenWattPoet) September 30, 2021

Just found out Greg Gilbert of Delays died today of bowel cancer. So young and talented and leaves behind a beautiful legacy of music and art. Thank you, Greg. https://t.co/NgKbJTiPYX — Rosie (@TheRosie) September 30, 2021

Hugely sad news about Greg Gilbert from the Delays. A band I was a little obsessed with back in the day, and send my love to the rest of the band, and his family — Johnny Farrow (@Johnnyboythrash) September 30, 2021

Gutted to hear the sad news that Greg Gilbert, lead singer of @Delays_ has passed away. Faded Seaside Glamour is a awesome album. Unique and excellent voice. RIP. — Dan Proudlock (@Dan86Proudlock) September 30, 2021

You can donate to Countess Mountbatten Hospice, which provides care for people with “life-limiting” illnesses and their families in Southampton and west Hampshire, here.

In 2019, Gilbert’s poems about living with cancer were published as part of the Laureate’s Choice series. The musician’s work was selected by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy for publication.

Delays formed in Southampton in 2001 and were signed to Rough Trade between 2003 and 2006. They have released four albums, including their debut ‘Faded Seaside Glamour’, which entered the Top 20 in the Official UK Albums Chart.

This is a developing story…