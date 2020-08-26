Tributes paid to Riley Gale of Texas thrash band Power Trip, dead at 34

Riley Gale, the vocalist of Dallas thrash metal band Power Trip, has died, aged 34.

His death was confirmed by his family, who said he passed away yesterday (August 25). Gale’s cause of death currently remains unknown.

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” Riley’s family wrote in a statement posted to Power Trip’s social media.

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.”

They added, “We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

The family also asked fans to respect their privacy and to direct donations to Dallas Hope Charities. See the statement below:

Power Trip first formed in 2008 in Dallas, Texas with a lineup consisting of Gale, guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart, bassist Chris Whetzel and drummer Marcus Johnson.

To date, the band have released two full-lengths on the Southern Lord record label – their 2013 debut ‘Manifest Decimation’ and their critically acclaimed 2017 followup, ‘Nightmare Logic’. Their B-side and rarities compilation album ‘Opening Fire: 2008-2014’ was released in 2018, and their live album, ‘Live in Seattle: 05.28.2018’, dropped earlier this year.

Prior to Gale’s passing, the band were in the studio working on their third record.

The band have shared the stage with acts including Ozzy Osbourne, Napalm Death, Anthrax, Five Finger Death Punch, Trivium and many more. In addition, Gale recently lent his vocals to Ice T‘s hardcore/thrash metal side-project Body Count, on their album ‘Carnivore’. He also had a side project with Fucked Up members Mike Haliechuk and Jonah Falco called Masterpiece Machine.

Tributes to Gale have begun to pour in on social media, from Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg, Ice T, Machine Head’s Rob Flynn, Coheed and Cambria, Anthrax and more. See them below.

Ice T shared a video tribute to Gale, writing: “Gone far to soon.. 35yrs old.. GOD BLESS YOU homie… So Fn sad….”

Posted in Tribute to my friend Riley Gale…. Gone far to soon.. 35yrs old.. GOD BLESS YOU homie… So Fn sad…. pic.twitter.com/DwHoXdVj7R — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020

Very sad to hear about the death of Power Trip singer Riley. Saw them open for Cannibal Corpse and they were fucking awesome. Sending positive energy to the bandmembers and his family 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/pzJU3D0rwk — Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) August 26, 2020

Rest in Power, Riley Gale of Power Trip. We were looking forward to making memories together next year. Our thoughts are with you all. https://t.co/zbuynYcm55 — Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) August 26, 2020

Completely shocked and saddened at this news. Our condolences go out to family and friends @powertriptx https://t.co/kFRNCuZNp7 — Anthrax (@Anthrax) August 26, 2020

So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly. Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to @powertriptx and everyone close to him. — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) August 26, 2020

Much love to Power Trip and the entire Texas family. This is shit. — Uniform (@uniform_nyc) August 26, 2020

He used his voice, status, & actions to strike against oppression in a music community too used to complacency & toxic masculinity. We could all take a lesson from how he held himself & do better, no matter how we are doing now. Thank you for yr care, yr work wont be forgotten. — vile creature (@vilecreature666) August 26, 2020

Riley always put on for the home team, he and Power Trip helped open a lot of doors for us and many other bands out of the Texas hardcore scene over the years. The music world lost a huge star, Rest in Power Riley Gale. https://t.co/DK75XRKi5N — Creeping Death (@CreepingDeathtx) August 26, 2020

Shocked tonight to hear about Riley Gale's passing. He just yesterday left a comment on our 'gram about loving the Christian Mistress LP. Back in 2013 or so I interviewed him in our magazine CHIPS & BEER. I will dig it up and post it. What an absolutely HUGE loss. RIP Riley. — 20 BUCK SPIN (@20buckspinlabel) August 26, 2020