Tricky reunites with Oh Land on new single ‘I’m In The Doorway’

Tricky has shared another track from his forthcoming album ‘Fall To Pieces’ – listen to the Oh Land-featuring ‘I’m In The Doorway’ below.

The Bristol producer and rapper is set to release his fourteenth full-length record on September 4 via his False Idols label.

Following on from the project’s lead single ‘Fall Please’ and last month’s ‘Thinking Of’, Tricky has now offered up another taster which sees him reunite with Danish singer-songwriter Oh Land (aka Nanna Øland Fabricius).

The pair previously worked together on Tricky’s songs ‘Right Here’ (2014) and ‘I’m Not Going’ (2016).

“With most of my stuff, there’s nothing else like it around, but with ‘Fall Please’ and ‘I’m In The Doorway’, it’s my version of pop music, the closest I’ve got to making pop,” Tricky explained.

‘I’m In The Doorway’ arrives with an accompanying official video directed by Mateusz Miszczyński. In the clip, we find a female character driving through a rural setting while blindfolded.

‘Fall To Pieces’ marks Tricky’s first album since 2017’s ‘Ununiform’, and was recorded in his Berlin studio late last year. It will be the trip-hop star’s second release of this year, following up on his EP ‘20,20’ which arrived in March.

The upcoming LP also features Polish singer Marta Złakowska, who has previously toured with Tricky. “And then she ended up being an incredible singer in the studio too. I lucked out,” he said, explaining that their team-up “was meant to be”.