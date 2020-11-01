Miiesha, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala lead 2020 J Award nominations

The nominations for triple j’s annual J awards have been announced today (November 2).

Miiesha, Tame Impala and The Kid LAROI are among the artists nominated for Australian Album Of The Year.

The other nominees are Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Gordi, DMA’S, JK-47, Lime Cordiale and Spacey Jane.

Gordi also picked up a nomination for Double J’s Australian Artist Of The Year award. She will be in contendership alongside Archie Roach, Washington, L-FRESH The LION and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

JK-47, meanwhile, has additionally been nominated in the Unearthed Artist Of The Year category. He joins the likes of Mia Rodriguez, Sycco, Yours Truly and Jaguar Jonze.

The broadcaster has joined forces with music video programme rage to present the ‘Australian Music Video Of The Year’ award.

Sampa The Great & Krown’s ‘Time’s Up‘, Tkay Maidza and Kari Faux’s ‘Don’t Call Again‘, Tasman Keith‘s ‘Billy Bad Again’, Violent Soho‘s ‘Pick It Up Again’ and NME Australia cover stars ONEFOUR‘s ‘Welcome To Prison’ are all nominated.

Finally, a collection of artists, industry professionals and other organisations are up for the ‘Done Good Award’.

The award focuses on those that have helped the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, or those that have used their talents to help society at large.

Ziggy Ramo is nominated for his work on shining a light on the treatment of First Nations people, especially in the midst of the #BlackLivesMatter rallies in June with the release of his album ‘Black Thoughts’.

ISOL-Aid, Mushroom Group, Fire Fight Australia and Lucas Sutton of ‘Help A Mate’ have also been nominated.

triple j will announce the winners of each award on Thursday November 19.