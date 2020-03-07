Triple J announce Like a Version 7″ singles for Record Store Day

Triple J has announced a collection of Like a Versions will be released as 7″ singles for Record Store Day this year.

Like a Version is a weekly segment on the radio station where local and international acts perform one cover and one original at Triple J studios.

Denzel Curry’s ‘Bulls on Parade’ (Rage Against the Machine) leads the six releases announced thus far, after becoming the highest ranking Like a Version ever to enter a Hottest 100, reaching #5 in January’s countdown.

We’ve wanted to do this for a while. This year for Record Store Day (@RSDAustralia) we finally got a collection of 7” singles ready for you. Here are just two coming next month: pic.twitter.com/chMbmj5g8N — Richard Kingsmill (@triplejtheking) March 7, 2020

Advertisement

Other Like a Versions receiving the vinyl treatment include Alex Lahey’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ (My Chemical Romance), FIDLAR’s ‘Xanny’ (Billie Eilish), Flume’s ‘My Boo’ (Usher, Alicia Keys) and Ocean Alley’s ‘Baby Come Back’ (Player).

The B side of each single features the artist’s customary original song.

Curry told Triple J in October last year he knew he had to take his ‘Bulls on Parade’ cover seriously.

“I didn’t want to mess up the track that everyone would probably bash me for if I messed it up,” he said in a video interview.

Advertisement

“I chose to cover ‘Bulls On Parade’ for the message that it had regarding what was going on around that time. Just to show that everything that’s going on around this time is basically happening all over again.”

Record Store Day Australia 2020’s release list was unveiled yesterday. Melbourne soul band The Teskey Brothers are also set to release a limited-edition double LP live album, ‘Live At The Forum’. Australian singer-songwriter Ross Wilson was also revealed as the event’s first official ambassador, with more to be announced.

Record Store Day Australia 2020 is set for April 18 at record stores around Australia.