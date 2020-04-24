Triple J announce ‘Live At The Wireless’ playlist

triple j have announced the publication of their ‘Live At The Wireless’ playlist across Spotify and Apple Music today (April 24). Listen to it here.

The songs come from the broadcaster’s bi-weekly segment of the same name, where they play an entire set recorded from a select concert or festival on Sunday and Monday evenings.

“Obviously we can’t head along to gigs at the moment, which sucks. BUT… luckily for you, we’ve been recording the best Australian and international acts since 1983,” the station said on their website.

“From festival stages to stadiums, sweaty pubs to some of Australia’s finest venues, Live At The Wireless is an institution that’s been part of the station since day one.”

As of right now, the playlist features a variety of performances across seven artists – Skegss, Ruby Fields, Jorja Smith, Crooked Colours, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Tia Gostelow and Winston Surfshirt. triple j have also revealed that this playlist will be updated with a selection of songs every month.

The performances were taken from various concerts and festival across the past year, including the 2019 iterations of Laneway Festival and Splendour In The Grass.

In other news, the station recently announced a competition where Unearthed users can make a song using a variety of samples from artists like Flume, Tame Impala, Amy Shark and more.