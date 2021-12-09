triple j announce voting and broadcast dates for 2021 Hottest 100

triple j have shared details about the 29th annual Hottest 100, which will take place in January and count down the listener-voted most popular songs of the year.

Voting for the 2021 edition of the countdown is set to begin on Tuesday (December 14) from 8am AEDT. Votes will be counted from both the longlist provided by the station of eligible songs, as well as registering songs you wish to vote for should they not be included in the list. Voting will close on Monday January 17 at midday AEDT.

In a first for the station, triple j will broadcast its Hottest 200 – the songs that missed out on the main countdown that theoretically placed number 200 to number 101 – before the Hottest 100 itself.

The Hottest 200 will be broadcast on Friday January 21, beginning at 10am local time for each state. This will be followed the next day, Saturday January 22, with the Hottest 100 itself beginning at midday AEDT.

On Sunday January 23, Double J will look back, broadcasting the Hottest 100 from the year 2001, kicking off from 10am local time.

triple j have also announced a continuing charity partnership with crisis support and suicide prevention non-profit Lifeline. A commemorative 2021 Hottest 100 shirt has been shared on the triple j website, with all proceeds going to the charity.

“Following some of the toughest years any of us have faced, Lifeline received more calls in 2021 than ever in their nearly 60-year history, and are currently can’t answer all those calls,” a statement from the station read.

“You might have noticed that whenever we write about a topic that could bring up issues for our audience, Lifeline is one of the places we send you if you need to talk to someone. Now, it’s our turn to help Lifeline.”

The 28th annual Hottest 100 was broadcast by the station in January. The number-one spot went to Glass Animals and their single ‘Heat Waves’, marking the first time a British band had topped the countdown in over a decade.