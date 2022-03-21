triple j confirms 2021 Hottest 100 won’t receive a compilation CD

triple j has confirmed that the 2021 Hottest 100 won’t be released as a compilation CD, ending the countdown’s run of releases in disc format.

The countdown, which takes place on the third Saturday in January each year, has been released as a CD annually since 1994. The first edition was for the 1993 countdown, with Denis Leary’s ‘Asshole’ taking out the top spot.

Speaking to The Music, a spokesperson for the station said: “We’ve bid a fond farewell to the Hottest 100 CD. Instead, you can listen back to the Hottest 100 via triple j playlists on streaming services and keep an eye out for other physical releases in the future.”

This makes last year’s compilation, featuring Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ at Number One, the last of the physical discs. The band had promised to get Australia-themed tattoos if they won the countdown, finally following through at the start of this year.

The 2021 Hottest 100 saw The Wiggles make countdown history, being the first Like A Version cover to take out the Number One spot. Their rendition of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’ (spliced with their own ‘Fruit Salad’) beat out the other top five contenders, including The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s ‘Stay’, Spacey Jane‘s ‘Lots of Nothing’, Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Good 4 U’ and Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’.