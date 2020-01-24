News Music News

triple j teases “historic” Hottest 100 with statistics on 2019 poll

About Aussie representation, artists polling for the first time and more

Puah Ziwei
triple j announces Hottest 100 of the Decade
Credit: Press

triple j has teased a “historic year” for the radio station’s upcoming Hottest 100 poll with statistics about the songs that made the cut.

According to the station, 65 of the songs on the list are from Aussie artists, which matches the tallies from 2018 and 2017, and just one short of 2016’s record of 66.

triple j also noted that 17 of the tunes are from artists making their debut on the Hottest 100, while nine musicians will make their third consecutive appearance on the Hottest 100. They also issued a “language warning”, as 31 tracks on the countdown feature lyrics with the word “fuck”.

Earlier this week, the station announced that the upcoming Hottest 100 logged a record-breaking 3.2 million votes, a 16 per cent increase from 2018’s countdown. The result of the countdown will be announced tomorrow (January 25) at 12pm AEDT.

Homegrown singer Tones And I is the bookies’ favourite to top this year’s edition of the annual countdown, according to online bookmaker Sportsbet. Other Australian acts who have been predicted to place high in the poll include several NME Awards 2020 nominees and winners, such as Mallrat, Tame Impala and Flume.

Yesterday, triple j announced their brand-new Hottest 100 of the Decade countdown, for songs released between 2010 and 2019. Voting for the new list is set to open in February with results due out in March.

