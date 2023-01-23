Here are 100 Warm Tunas’ predictions for the triple j Hottest 100 of 2022

100 Warm Tunas, the website which been predicting – with a decent level of success – the results of the annual triple j Hottest 100 since 2016, have revealed their picks for the upcoming Hottest 100 of 2022.

The front runner for the number one position, according to the site, is Gang of Youths‘ ‘in the wake of your leave’ from their 2022 album ‘angel in realtime.’

Ball Park Music‘s ‘Stars in My Eyes’, Flume‘s MAY-A collaboration ‘Say Nothing’, Spacey Jane‘s ‘Hardlight’ and Gorillaz‘ Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-assisted ‘New Gold’ round out the top five.

Gang of Youths appear multiple times in the predicted 100, with album cuts ‘goal of the century’ and ‘the kingdom is within you’ at 76 and 84, respectively. Flume also appears several times, including at 22 for his Toro y Moi-featuring cover of Bag Raiders‘ ‘Shooting Stars’ for Like a Version.

If 100 Warm Tunas’ algorithm is correct, it will also be another successful year for Spacey Jane – whose song ‘Booster Seat’ was second in the Hottest 100 of 2020, with ‘Lots of Nothing’ coming in third in the Hottest 100 of 2021. In addition to ‘Hardlight’ at four, 100 Warm Tunas is also predicting ‘Sitting Up’ at six, ‘It’s Been a Long Day’ at 17, ‘Pulling Through’ at 78 and ‘Yet’ at 88.

Elsewhere, King Stingray appear twice in the predicted top 20 – with ‘Camp Dog’ at number seven and ‘Let’s Go’ at number 11. Their Like a Version cover of Coldplay‘s ‘Yellow’ also sits at 48. Fred again.., meanwhile, appears thrice on the overall list, including ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’ at number nine and the Future-assisted Swedish House Mafia collab ‘Turn on the Lights Again’ at 28.

See the top 20 below – and head to the 100 Warm Tunas website for its full predicted top 200.

100 Warm Tunas is the project of Nick Whyte, a frontend software engineer and Hottest 100 enthusiast. His algorithm is based on programming language Python, collecting images shared from Instagram and Twitter tagged with #Hottest100, as well as the text data from a voting thread on the r/triplej subreddit.

It then uses optical character recognition software to extract song and artist names from the images, and after some extra data cleaning and processing, updates the website tally with the new votes.

“As years are moving on, I guess we’re capturing a little less data despite capturing it across different mediums,” Whyte told NME prior to the Hottest 100 of 2020. “For me, I’m a bit more concerned with how accurate it will be, but I think in general it will give a good ballpark of the top ten as it usually does.

“As years go on, I’m less certain about what’s really going to be Number One.”

100 Warm Tunas’ current predictions for Saturday’s countdown are based off a sample size of less than two per cent, with 39189 votes counted. That’s better than both its sample size for the 2020 (1.25 per cent, based on 36156 votes) and 2021 (1.02 per cent, based on 25877 votes) editions.

The Hottest 100 of 2022 countdown will kick off from midday (AEDT) on January 28 via triple j on radio, online or via the triple j app. The 2021 countdown took place in January of last year, and the list was topped by The Wiggles with their Like a Version cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’.

100 Warm Tunas’ predictions for the Hottest 100 of 2022 are:

1. Gang of Youths – ‘in the wake of your leave’

2. Ball Park Music – ‘Stars in My Eyes’

3. Flume – ‘Say Nothing’ (ft. MAY-A)

4. Spacey Jane – ‘Hardlight’

5. Gorillaz – ‘New Gold’ (ft. Tame Impala/Bootie Brown)

6. Spacey Jane – ‘Sitting Up’

7. King Stingray – ‘Camp Dog’

8. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘Girl Sports’

9. Fred again.. – ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)

10. Paramore – ‘This Is Why’

11. King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go’

12. Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal – ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)’

13. Genesis Owusu – ‘Get Inspired’

14. Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

15. Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat of My Mind’

16. Joji – ‘Glimpse of Us’

17. Spacey Jane – ‘It’s Been a Long Day’

18. Peach PRC – ‘God Is a Freak’

19. Skegss – ‘Stranger Days’

20. Bring Me the Horizon – ‘sTraNgeRs’