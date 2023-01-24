triple j Hottest 100 of 2022: here are the songs reigning champions The Wiggles have voted for

The Wiggles – who won triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021 a year ago with their Like a Version cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’ – have given their votes for the 2022 edition.

Among their picks are Budjerah‘s ‘Ready For The Sky’, which the children’s entertainers described as “such a cruisy track”. “He has such a beautiful voice – the gospel influence here is so strong,” they said. “We’ll be blasting this in the Big Red Car all summer long!”

Other votes went to the likes of Lime Cordiale‘s ‘Facts Of Life’, Spacey Jane‘s ‘Sitting Up’, The Lazy Eyes‘ ‘Hippo’, KYE‘s ‘Bossin” and Teenage Dads‘ ‘Teddy’. Stella Donnelly‘s ‘How Was Your Day?’ made it into their shortlist, along with Little Quirks‘ ‘The Rain’ and Ruel‘s ‘Someone Else’s Problem’. The group’s sole non-Australian pick was Harry Styles‘ ‘Harry’s House’ single ‘Late Night Talking’.

The Hottest 100 of 2022 countdown will kick off midday AEDT this Saturday (January 28) via triple j on radio, online or via the triple j app. Hottest 100 prediction site 100 Warm Tunas’ picks for this year’s countdown include the likes of Gang of Youths, Ball Park Music, Flume and Spacey Jane up top.

Since The Wiggles took out the top spot on the Hottest 100, they’ve been joined by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker himself live to perform ‘Elephant’ and ‘Hot Potato’. Prior to that, reflecting on band’s win shortly after it happened, Parker said: “If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind.”

Continuing their cultural resurgence, The Wiggles performed with The Kid LAROI at his show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in June. At the most recent edition of Falls Festival, where the group performed, they reunited with DMA’S Matt Mason (who attended one of their first gigs as a child) and shared a long-awaited photo op with Lil Nas X.