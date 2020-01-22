triple j announce “Hottest 100 of the Decade”

triple j have announced this morning that they will be holding an additional Hottest 100 countdown this coming March.

Just days after votes closed for the 2019 Hottest 100 – in which a record three million-plus votes were counted – the station has announced via its website that they will be asking listeners to vote for their favourite songs of the 2010s.

“This February, we want you to vote for the Hottest 100 of the Decade,” a statement from triple j read.

“The bangers that soundtracked your finest festival moments, the tunes that made your trips to school bearable, the songs that will make you remember what a killer decade it really was.

You know what the Hottest 100 is all about, and this one will be no different.”

The Decade countdown – which will cover songs released between 2010 and 2019 – is the first of its kind for the triple j Hottest 100. Of course, the original Hottest 100 – which ran from 1989 to 1991 – left the voting open to songs from any year before it converted to its annual format in 1993.

The all-time format was revisited in 1998 and 2009, and was won both times by Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Later, 2013 saw the station hold a commemorative countdown celebrating the Hottest 100 of the last 20 years. It was won by Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” which also won the annual countdown in 1995.

Although dates are not officially set for the Hottest 100 of the Decade just yet, triple j have announced that voting will open in February and the countdown itself will take place in March.

In the meantime, all eyes are on this Saturday’s countdown to see if the top spot for 2019 will go to bookies’ favourite Tones & I, Billie Eilish or even dark horse Denzel Curry.