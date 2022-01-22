triple j Hottest 100 of 2021: here are all the songs in the countdown

Here are all the songs in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021, updated as the Aussie youth broadcaster counts them down today (January 22).

Voting for the 2021 countdown closed on Monday, with algorithmic predictor 100 Warm Tunas tipping The Wiggles and their Like A Version cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ to win. If The Wiggles do take out the countdown, it will mark the first time a cover has ever topped the Hottest 100. The beloved children’s entertainers have called the prospect of victory “an absolute spin-out”.

Yesterday, in a first for the station, triple j counted down the Hottest 200-101. Narrowly missing the Hottest 100 at Number 101 was NME 100 member MAY-A with ‘Time I Love To Waste’.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Hottest 100, triple j have released some facts and figures about the countdown – 25 artists will make their debut in the Hottest 100, and eight of the 100 songs were triple j Unearthed uploads.

There are 102 instances of the word ‘fuck’ across the Hottest 100 of 2021 – as many as the last two countdowns combined – and three artists will mark their 15th song making any Hottest 100 countdown.

Here are all the songs in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021, which began at 12pm AEDT today. Check back at the end of the day for the winner and the complete countdown.

The songs on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021 countdown are:

100. Holy Holy, ‘How You Been’

99. Ziggy Ramo, ‘Little Things’ featuring Paul Kelly