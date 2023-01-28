triple j Hottest 100 of 2022: here are all the songs in the countdown

Here are all the songs in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2022, updated as the Aussie youth broadcaster counts them down today (January 28).

Voting for the 2022 edition of the countdown closed on Monday (January 23), and per algorithm-based predictor 100 Warm Tunas, Flume’s MAY-A collab ‘Say Nothing’ is looking like the frontrunner.

Australian acts are heavily represented among those tipped highly. Other songs with a good chance of making it towards the top include Gang of Youths’ ‘in the wake of your leave’, Ball Park Music’s ‘Stars in My Eyes’, Spacey Jane’s ‘Hardlight’ and Gorillaz’ Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-assisted ‘New Gold‘.

With five songs in 100 Warm Tunas’ predicted Hottest 100 list, it’s looking like it’ll be another successful year for perennial Hottest 100 favourites Spacey Jane – whose song ‘Booster Seat’ was second in the Hottest 100 of 2020, with ‘Lots of Nothing’ coming in third in the Hottest 100 of 2021.

Aside from Gorillaz, international acts who are tipped to place high in this year’s countdown include Fred Again.. with ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’, Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal with ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ and Steve Lacy with viral hit ‘Bad Habit’.

Ahead of the jump, we also knew some interesting stats about the artists that make up this year’s countdown. Earlier this week, triple j revealed that 23 acts make their Hottest 100 debut with the 2022 countdown, and that 57 songs will be from Australian artists. Six songs that feature in the 2022 countdown were uploaded to triple j Unearthed.

Yesterday, triple j counted down the Hottest 200-101 of 2022. Narrowly missing the Hottest 100 at Number 101 was UK rapper Dave’s song ‘Starlight’. Tomorrow, from 10am local time Double J will turn back the clocks, playing the Hottest 100 of 2002.

Here are all the songs in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2022. Check back at the end of the day for the winner and the complete countdown.

The songs on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 countdown are:

100. Fred Again.., ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’

99. Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Sidelines’

98. MEDUZA x James Carter (ft. Elley Duhé/Fastboy), ‘Bad Memories’

97. Yung Gravy, ‘Betty (Get Money)’

96. G Flip, ‘Waste of Space’

95. Omar Apollo, ‘Evergreen’

94. King Stingray, ‘Lupa’

93. Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba, ‘Holy Moley’

92. Sam Fender, ‘Alright’

91. Florence + the Machine, ‘Free’

90. The Smith Street Band, ‘I Don’t Wanna Do Nothing Forever’

89. The Amity Affliction, ‘Show Me Your God’

88. The 1975, ‘Oh Caroline’

87. Genesis Owusu, ‘GTFO’

86. Parkway Drive, ‘Glitch’

85. DMA’s, ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’

84. Billie Eilish, ‘The 30th’