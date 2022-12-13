triple j Hottest 100 of 2022: voting officially opens

Voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 has officially opened.

At 8AM AEDT today (December 13), the radio station began accepting listener votes for the annual music poll. The 2022 ranking will be unveiled on January 28, 2023 during its “Hottest Weekend”.

Listeners can cast their votes through triple j’s official Hottest 100 site using their social media or ABC accounts. Users can include up to 200 songs in their shortlist, but can only vote for their top 10 picks, and only vote for each track once. Ballots can only be submitted once, and cannot be changed afterward.

Voters also stand a chance to win triple j’s Golden Ticket competition by answering an additional question at the bottom of the form. The winner will receive a double pass to every triple j-supported festival and tour for one year.

The Hottest 100 voting window will close on January 23 – the Monday before the station’s Hottest Weekend – at 12PM AEDT. On Friday, January 27, the top 100 tracks which did not make the list will be unveiled, before the station reveals 2022’s Hottest 100 on Saturday, January 28. The Hottest Weekend will conclude with a throwback airing of Double J’s Hottest 100 of 2002 on January 29.

The music videos of 2022’s Hottest 100 will be also played on rage the Friday following the Hottest Weekend, on February 3.

More information about voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 can be found on its official website.

Last year, the winner of the Hottest 100 was The Wiggles’ cover of Tame Impala’s 2012 cut ‘Elephant’, marking the first time a ‘Like A Version’ cover clinched the top spot. 2021’s top five was rounded out by The Kid LAROI’s global chart-topper ‘Stay’ – marking the highest ranking by an Indigenous artist in the Hottest 100 – followed by Spacey Jane’s ‘Lots of Nothing’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 You’, and Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’.

2020’s Hottest 100 was topped by Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’, followed by Spacey Jane’s ‘Booster Seat’, Flume and Toro Y Moi’s ‘The Difference’, Ball Park Music’s ‘Cherub’ and Tame Impala’s ‘Lost In Yesterday’.