Doja Cat tops the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023 – see the full list of songs here

Doja Cat has topped the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023 – see the full list of songs in the countdown below.
Doja, who had been heavily tipped for the countdown, took out the top spot with ‘Paint The Town Red’, making her the first female rapper and first woman of colour to top the Hottest 100. Doja also had ‘Agora Hills’, also from her 2023 album ‘Scarlet’, at number 49.
Making it to number two was G Flip with ‘The Worst Person Alive’, who broke the Hottest 100 record of the most songs in one countdown by getting seven entries. ‘Be Your Man’, ‘Good Enough’, ‘Rough’, ‘Australia’, ‘Real Life’, and ‘7 Days’ – all songs from G Flip’s 2023 album ‘Drummer’ – made it to the countdown.
Also notching multiple appearances were fellow Aussies Dom Dolla (who had back-to-back entries with ‘Saving Up’ at number 3 and ‘Rhyme Dust’ at number 4) and Troye Sivan, whose three singles from the album ‘Something to Give Each Other’ (‘Rush’, ‘Got Me Started’, ‘One Of Your Girls’) made it in.
Over half of the songs in the 2023 countdown, broadcast today (January 27), were by Australian artists – 52 in total – while 35 artists made their Hottest 100 debut.
Tomorrow, triple j counts down the Hottest 200-101 of 2023, while next Saturday Double J revisits its Hottest 100 of 2003.
The full list of songs that made the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023 are:
1. ‘Paint The Town Red’ by Doja Cat
2. ‘The Worst Person Alive’ by G Flip
3. ‘Saving Up’ by Dom Dolla
4. ‘Rhyme Dust’ by MK & Dom Dolla
5. ‘Prada’ by cassö x RAYE x D-Block Europe
6. ‘Adore U’ by Fred again.. & Obongjayar
7. ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish
8. ‘Rush’ by Troye Sivan
9. ‘Lovin On Me’ by Jack Harlow
10. ‘Chemical’ by Post Malone
11. ‘Vampire’ by Olivia Rodrigo
12. ‘Rumble’ by Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan
13. ‘Kill Bill’ by SZA
14. ‘Atmosphere’ by FISHER x Kita Alexander
15. ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’ by Peggy Gou
16.‘Sprinter’ by Dave & Central Cee
17.’ Back On 74’ by Jungle
18. ‘Eat Your Man’ by Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado
19. ‘Therapy’ by Budjerah
20. ‘Sorry Instead’ by Spacey Jane
21. ‘Greedy’ by Tate McRae
22 ‘Be Your Man’ by G Flip
23. ‘Take It Off’ by FISHER x Aatig
24 ‘Good Enough’ by G Flip
25. ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ [Ft. Sexyy Red/SZA] by Drake
26. ‘Rough’ by G Flip
27. ‘Imposter Syndrome’ by Lime Cordiale
28. ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa
29. ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ by Lana Del Rey
30. ‘Not Strong Enough’ by Boygenius
31. ‘One Of Your Girls’ by Troye Sivan
32. ‘Bad Idea Right?’ by Olivia Rodrigo
33.‘Got Me Started’ by Troye Sivan
34. ‘Get Him Back!’ by Olivia Rodrigo
35. ‘Baby again..’ by Fred again.. x Skrillex x Four Tet
36. ‘Boy’s a liar Pt.2’ by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
37. ‘Laced Up’ by Hilltop Hoods
38. ‘Minivan’ by The Rions
39. ‘Green Honda’ by BENEE
40. ‘Scary Movies’ by The Rions
41. ‘Houdini’ by Dua Lipa
42. ‘Pedestal’ by Lime Cordiale
43. ‘Popular’ by The Weeknd, Playboy Carti & Madonna
44. ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ by Mitski
45. ‘Still Have Room’ by Hockey Dad
46. ‘Strangers’ by Kenya Grace
47. ‘Sweetheart’ by Old Mervs
48. ‘Padam Padam’ by Kylie Minogue
49. ‘Agora Hills’ by Doja Cat
50. ‘Australia’ by G Flip
51.‘Ten’ by Fred again.. & Jozzy
52. ‘I Used To Be Fun’ by Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
53. ‘Lookin’ Out’ by King Stingray
54. ‘More Than You Know’ by Blink-182
55. ‘We Don’t Talk About It’ by Thelma Plum
56. ‘All-American Bitch’ by Olivia Rodrigo
57. ‘DArkSide’ by Bring Me The Horizon
58. ‘LosT’ by Bring Me The Horizon
59. ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ by Pacific Avenue
60. ‘A&W’ by Lana Del Rey
61. ‘Love Again’ by The Kid LAROI
62. ‘Dogtooth’ by Tyler, The Creator
63. ‘Perfect For You’ by Peach PRC
64. ‘Fall At Your Feet’ [Ft. Julia Stone] by Peking Duk
65. ‘Real Life’ by G Flip
66. ‘Barbie World’ (with Aqua) by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
67. ‘Letting Go’ by Angie McMahon
68. ‘F U Goodbye’ by Peach PRC
69. ‘Leaving The Light’ by Genesis Owusu
70. ‘Snooze’ by SZA
71. ‘Take What You Want’ by The Rions
72. ‘Stockholm’ by DICE
73. ‘Water’ by Tyla
74. ‘Speedracer’ by Teenage Dads
75. ‘Nobody Gets Me’ by SZA
76 ‘Sofa King’ by Royel Otis
77. ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Like You’ by Ruel
78. ‘Bleed’ by ‘The Kid LAROI
79. ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’ by Teenage Dads
80. ‘7 Days’ by G Flip
81. ‘Like A Girl Does’ by Peach PRC
82. ‘Exes’ by Tate McRae
83. ‘The Summoning’ by Sleep Token
84. ‘Trippin Up’ by The Jungle Giants
85. ‘Glue Song’ by beabadoobee
86. ‘Never Felt So Alone’ by Labrinth
87. ‘Fine Day Anthem’ by Skrillex & Boys Noize
88. ‘Midnight Driving’ by Teenage Dads
89. ‘Nothing Matters’ by The Last Dinner Party
90. ‘Nightmare’ by Polaris
91. ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ by Lana Del Rey
92. ‘Strawberry Daydream’ by Pacific Avenue
93. No Bad Days’ by The Terrys
94. ‘Sweat You Out My System’ by MAY-A
95. ‘Welcome to the DCC’ by Nothing But Thieves
96. ‘Boys Light Up’ by Chillinit
97. ‘Stay Blessed’ by Genesis Owusu
98. ‘Cool About It’ by boygenius
99. ‘I Miss You’ by Slowly Slowly
100. ‘Lost The Breakup’ by Maisie Peters