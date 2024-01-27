Doja Cat tops the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023 – see the full list of songs here

Doja Cat has topped the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023 – see the full list of songs in the countdown below.

Doja, who had been heavily tipped for the countdown, took out the top spot with ‘Paint The Town Red’, making her the first female rapper and first woman of colour to top the Hottest 100. Doja also had ‘Agora Hills’, also from her 2023 album ‘Scarlet’, at number 49.

Making it to number two was G Flip with ‘The Worst Person Alive’, who broke the Hottest 100 record of the most songs in one countdown by getting seven entries. ‘Be Your Man’, ‘Good Enough’, ‘Rough’, ‘Australia’, ‘Real Life’, and ‘7 Days’ – all songs from G Flip’s 2023 album ‘Drummer’ – made it to the countdown.

Also notching multiple appearances were fellow Aussies Dom Dolla (who had back-to-back entries with ‘Saving Up’ at number 3 and ‘Rhyme Dust’ at number 4) and Troye Sivan, whose three singles from the album ‘Something to Give Each Other’ (‘Rush’, ‘Got Me Started’, ‘One Of Your Girls’) made it in.

Over half of the songs in the 2023 countdown, broadcast today (January 27), were by Australian artists – 52 in total – while 35 artists made their Hottest 100 debut.

Tomorrow, triple j counts down the Hottest 200-101 of 2023, while next Saturday Double J revisits its Hottest 100 of 2003.

The full list of songs that made the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023 are:

1. ‘Paint The Town Red’ by Doja Cat

2. ‘The Worst Person Alive’ by G Flip

3. ‘Saving Up’ by Dom Dolla

4. ‘Rhyme Dust’ by MK & Dom Dolla

5. ‘Prada’ by cassö x RAYE x D-Block Europe

6. ‘Adore U’ by Fred again.. & Obongjayar

7. ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish

8. ‘Rush’ by Troye Sivan

9. ‘Lovin On Me’ by Jack Harlow

10. ‘Chemical’ by Post Malone

11. ‘Vampire’ by Olivia Rodrigo

12. ‘Rumble’ by Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan

13. ‘Kill Bill’ by SZA

14. ‘Atmosphere’ by FISHER x Kita Alexander

15. ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’ by Peggy Gou

16.‘Sprinter’ by Dave & Central Cee

17.’ Back On 74’ by Jungle

18. ‘Eat Your Man’ by Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado

19. ‘Therapy’ by Budjerah

20. ‘Sorry Instead’ by Spacey Jane

21. ‘Greedy’ by Tate McRae

22 ‘Be Your Man’ by G Flip

23. ‘Take It Off’ by FISHER x Aatig

24 ‘Good Enough’ by G Flip

25. ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ [Ft. Sexyy Red/SZA] by Drake

26. ‘Rough’ by G Flip

27. ‘Imposter Syndrome’ by Lime Cordiale

28. ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa

29. ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ by Lana Del Rey

30. ‘Not Strong Enough’ by Boygenius

31. ‘One Of Your Girls’ by Troye Sivan

32. ‘Bad Idea Right?’ by Olivia Rodrigo

33.‘Got Me Started’ by Troye Sivan

34. ‘Get Him Back!’ by Olivia Rodrigo

35. ‘Baby again..’ by Fred again.. x Skrillex x Four Tet

36. ‘Boy’s a liar Pt.2’ by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

37. ‘Laced Up’ by Hilltop Hoods

38. ‘Minivan’ by The Rions

39. ‘Green Honda’ by BENEE

40. ‘Scary Movies’ by The Rions

41. ‘Houdini’ by Dua Lipa

42. ‘Pedestal’ by Lime Cordiale

43. ‘Popular’ by The Weeknd, Playboy Carti & Madonna

44. ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ by Mitski

45. ‘Still Have Room’ by Hockey Dad

46. ‘Strangers’ by Kenya Grace

47. ‘Sweetheart’ by Old Mervs

48. ‘Padam Padam’ by Kylie Minogue

49. ‘Agora Hills’ by Doja Cat

50. ‘Australia’ by G Flip

51.‘Ten’ by Fred again.. & Jozzy

52. ‘I Used To Be Fun’ by Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

53. ‘Lookin’ Out’ by King Stingray

54. ‘More Than You Know’ by Blink-182

55. ‘We Don’t Talk About It’ by Thelma Plum

56. ‘All-American Bitch’ by Olivia Rodrigo

57. ‘DArkSide’ by Bring Me The Horizon

58. ‘LosT’ by Bring Me The Horizon

59. ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’ by Pacific Avenue

60. ‘A&W’ by Lana Del Rey

61. ‘Love Again’ by The Kid LAROI

62. ‘Dogtooth’ by Tyler, The Creator

63. ‘Perfect For You’ by Peach PRC

64. ‘Fall At Your Feet’ [Ft. Julia Stone] by Peking Duk

65. ‘Real Life’ by G Flip

66. ‘Barbie World’ (with Aqua) by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

67. ‘Letting Go’ by Angie McMahon

68. ‘F U Goodbye’ by Peach PRC

69. ‘Leaving The Light’ by Genesis Owusu

70. ‘Snooze’ by SZA

71. ‘Take What You Want’ by The Rions

72. ‘Stockholm’ by DICE

73. ‘Water’ by Tyla

74. ‘Speedracer’ by Teenage Dads

75. ‘Nobody Gets Me’ by SZA

76 ‘Sofa King’ by Royel Otis

77. ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Like You’ by Ruel

78. ‘Bleed’ by ‘The Kid LAROI

79. ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’ by Teenage Dads

80. ‘7 Days’ by G Flip

81. ‘Like A Girl Does’ by Peach PRC

82. ‘Exes’ by Tate McRae

83. ‘The Summoning’ by Sleep Token

84. ‘Trippin Up’ by The Jungle Giants

85. ‘Glue Song’ by beabadoobee

86. ‘Never Felt So Alone’ by Labrinth

87. ‘Fine Day Anthem’ by Skrillex & Boys Noize

88. ‘Midnight Driving’ by Teenage Dads

89. ‘Nothing Matters’ by The Last Dinner Party

90. ‘Nightmare’ by Polaris

91. ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ by Lana Del Rey

92. ‘Strawberry Daydream’ by Pacific Avenue

93. No Bad Days’ by The Terrys

94. ‘Sweat You Out My System’ by MAY-A

95. ‘Welcome to the DCC’ by Nothing But Thieves

96. ‘Boys Light Up’ by Chillinit

97. ‘Stay Blessed’ by Genesis Owusu

98. ‘Cool About It’ by boygenius

99. ‘I Miss You’ by Slowly Slowly

100. ‘Lost The Breakup’ by Maisie Peters