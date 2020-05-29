triple j’s Like A Version announces its return

triple j has announced the return of ‘Like A Version,’ relaunching next Friday June 5.

Sally Coleman and Erica Mallett, the station’s breakfast hosts, shared the news this morning (May 29). The station’s YouTube channel released a tongue-in-cheek video, in which the pair go undercover to break open the ‘Like A Version’ studio.

Watch it below:

In March, triple j announced ‘Like A Version’ would be put on hiatus amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus. It was the first time in the programme’s 16-year history that it had taken a break.

Sydney rapper ChillinIT will be the first to kick off the returning segment next Friday, June 5.

Brisbane producer The Kite String Triangle was originally slated to be the first performer back in the ‘Like A Version’ studio. However, interstate travel restrictions still remain in place.

A statement on the triple j website explained that next week’s launch will have some differences. This will include the observing of social distancing in the studio, and a limit on artists and crew involved.

Throughout the hiatus, triple j have reached into their archives and shared previous performances from the last decade. Coleman and Mallett have picked two LAVs from a year at random, as well as asking listeners to vote for their favourite.

‘Like A Version’ included performances from G Flip, Bugs and Kota Banks in the lead-up to its hiatus.