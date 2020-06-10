triple j responds to Gen Fricker’s claims of racist workplace behaviour

triple j has responded to the claims of workplace racial misconduct brought against it on social media by former employee Gen Fricker.

Fricker, a former triple j Lunch host and Māori woman, spoke out against the broadcaster via Instagram on June 5, sharing incidents of racism she experienced as an employee between 2014 and 2019, including the feeling of isolation as one of only two women of colour and the regular need to address behaviour by white colleagues.

“If you work at triple j and you’re white, you’re part of the problem,” Fricker said in the video.

“The difference between being not racist and anti-racist is calling out that shit.”

In a statement given to Radio Today, a triple j spokesperson said “racism is not acceptable at triple j or the ABC”.

“Our team values are equality and diversity, and we have ABC-wide workplace guidelines and policies and we regularly discuss, at every level, our approach to making our workplace as inclusive as possible.”

After a series of Black Lives Matter protests around Australia last weekend, Fricker said she felt obligated to speak up about her experiences, which included having to ask white co-workers to stop doing African-American accents in the office and describing an incident where an executive recorded a 30-minute long “demo sketch” in which he prank calls another coworker with an Indian accent.

The statement also admits that there is more the broadcaster could be doing to mitigate racial inequality in its workplace.

triple j said it is “listening to feedback from former and current staff within our team as well as wider conversations, and reflecting on triple j’s place within them, both in terms of how we communicate as a team and with our audience”.

“We know we have huge opportunities to play a part in change and we’re committed to working harder and doing more.”