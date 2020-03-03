Triple J reveal when they will count down the Hottest 200 of the Decade

Triple j’s Hottest 200 of the Decade countdown will kick off next week, marking the firs time that triple j have revealed the Hottest 200 before the Hottest 100.

It all commences from Tuesday 10th March. From next Tuesday to Friday, songs will be revealed each day at 10am and 3pm local time. Following this, the Hottest 100 of the Decade will be announced on Saturday 14th March from 12pm AEDT.

Voting closes on Monday 9th March at midday, AEDT.

Advertisement

Triple j confirmed today that 1.1 million votes have been counted so far. 84% of those come from people under 30, with 54% of voters aged from 18-24.

The station also teased that some songs which scored highly in their original Hottest 100 have been relegated to the Hottest 200 of the Decade. By contrast, some songs which did not originally feature in the Hottest 100 will feature this time around.

“Nostalgia is powerful,” triple j wrote in a statement. “Tracks that were released earlier in the decade appear to be faring better than more recent music.”

To vote in triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade, please click here. Voting closes Monday 9th March at midday, AEDT.

Hottest 200 Countdown details are as follows:

Advertisement

Tuesday 10 March: 10am 200-191, 3pm 190-181

Wed 11 March: 10am 180-171, 3pm 170-161

Thurs 12 March: 10am: 160-151, 3pm: 150-141

Fri 13 March: 10am 140-121, 3pm: 120-101