Triple j set to broadcast Juice WRLD’s last headline show

Triple j’s Live At The Wireless will present a posthumous broadcast of Juice WRLD’s final headline show next week.

The concert was initially recorded by triple j in November last year, when the late rapper performed at Melbourne’s Festival Hall. Sadly, he died only a week later from an accidental drug overdose, just days after celebrating his 21st birthday.

Juice performed some of his most well-known songs at the show, including ‘Robbery’, ‘Lucid Dreams’ and ‘Fine China’. He also invited his girlfriend Ally Lotti on to the stage and closed the performance with some parting words of inspiration for his fans.

“Do whatever the fuck you want to do in this life,” he told the sold-out crowd. “Whether you want to be a rapper, actor, doctor, lawyer, whatever the fuck you wanna be… so go out there, put in the work and do that shit. Now, go do great things.”

Juice WRLD’s posthumous release ‘Legends Never Die’ was the rapper’s third album and has broken chart records since its release on July 10. The album racked up 422.63 million on-demand streams, making it the US’ biggest Billboard Chart debut of 2020 as well as the biggest posthumous album debut in the last 20 years.

Earlier this week, Australia’s own The Kid Laroi released a tribute to the rapper, who was his friend and mentor, with the single ‘Tell Me Why’.

Triple j will be airing three Live At The Wireless broadcast times for the concert, spread out across the week. Listen to the set on Monday July 27 at 8pm AEST, Wednesday July 29 at 12pm AEST or Sunday August 2 at 5pm AEST.